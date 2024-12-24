Republic Entertainment Desk

Ajay Devgn To Kartik Aaryan, Actors Who Revived Iconic Characters In 2025

Kartik Aaryan reprised his role of Ruhan Randhawa, a stand-up comedian and the protagonist of the film, in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Source: IMDb

Ajay Devgn stars in Singham Again, the fifth installment of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe franchise. Released on November 1, 2024, the film is an action-packed entertainer that brings together. 

Source: instagram

Jitendra Kumar reprises his role as Abhishek Tripathi in Panchayat Season 3, a popular Indian web series. 

Source: IMDb

Shweta Tripathi reprises her role as Golu Gupta in Mirzapur Season 3, which is the third installment of Amazon's crime-action drama series

Source: Instagram

Ali Fazal, known globally for international projects like The Fast and Furious and Kandahar, recently released his biggest project, Mirzapur season 3, featuring Guddu Pandit.

 

Source: IANS

Bhuvan Bam is set to star in the second season of Taaza Khabar, set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 27.

Source: IMDb

Abhishek Banerjee returns to the spotlight as Jana in the latest Maddock Supernatural Universe film, Stree 2.

Source: Scene from Stolen

 Next Story