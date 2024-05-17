May 17, 2024

Akelli To Pyaar Ka Punchnama: Must-watch Movies Of Nushrratt Bharuccha

Pyaar Ka Punchnama: Nushrratt's breakthrough role came with this franchise, where she played the character of Neha who was a manipulative and dominating girlfriend.

Source: IMDb

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: She plays a too-good-to-be-true bride whose intentions are doubted by the groom’s best friend. She is a villain who challenges societal norms and fights for her happiness.

Source: IMDb

Chhorii: Nushrratt took on a bolder role in the horror flick playing a pregnant woman who finds herself trapped in a haunted house.

Source: IMDb

Dream Girl: She played the role of Mahi, who isn't just Karam's girlfriend but also a strong and supportive partner. She understands his unconventional job and the challenges it brings along with it.

Source: IMdb

Akelli: This film is a compelling story of an ordinary Indian woman thrust into the turmoil of a warzone.

Source: Instagram

