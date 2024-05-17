May 17, 2024
Akelli To Pyaar Ka Punchnama: Must-watch Movies Of Nushrratt Bharuccha
Pyaar Ka Punchnama: Nushrratt's breakthrough role came with this franchise, where she played the character of Neha who was a manipulative and dominating girlfriend.
Source: IMDb
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: She plays a too-good-to-be-true bride whose intentions are doubted by the groom’s best friend. She is a villain who challenges societal norms and fights for her happiness.
Source: IMDb
Chhorii: Nushrratt took on a bolder role in the horror flick playing a pregnant woman who finds herself trapped in a haunted house.
Source: IMDb
Dream Girl: She played the role of Mahi, who isn't just Karam's girlfriend but also a strong and supportive partner. She understands his unconventional job and the challenges it brings along with it.
Source: IMdb
Akelli: This film is a compelling story of an ordinary Indian woman thrust into the turmoil of a warzone.
Source: Instagram