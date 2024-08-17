Republic Entertainment Desk
Akshay Kumar's Most Memorable Cameos After Stree 2
In this Sunny Deol movie, Akshay Kumar makes a cameo role in the song of the movie. He is seen in the song Ali Ali.
Akshay Kumar's surprise cameo as Chandra Bhan, the chauvinist patriarch of Chanderi, who murdered Stree and her husband, is found in a Bhopal mental asylum by Vicky and his gang.
Rohit Shetty is set to direct his next film, 'Sooryavanshi', alongside Khiladi Kumar, following his role as Veer Suryavanshi in Simmba.
Akshay Kumar stars as Sameer Gazi in a 2016 crime action film, helping John Abraham and Varun Dhawan find a missing cricket player. He expresses happiness playing a gay character.
In Shaukeens, three elderly men vacation in Mauritius, attempting to woo young Ahana. Akshay Kumar, secretly an alcoholic, plays himself, making the movie fun to watch.
Akshay Kumar returns with a comical cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om, playing an over-enthusiastic action star nominated for Return of the Khiladi.
Akshay Kumar portrays Jayveer Singh Jumbo as the elephant or himself in the story.
