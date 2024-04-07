April 7, 2024
Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Rakul Preet Singh Attend Ali Abbas Zafar’s Iftaar Party
Director Ali Abbas Zafar hosted an Iftar party at his Mumbai residence on Sunday night. It was attended by several celebrities including Manushi Chhillar.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Tiger Shroff also made an appearance at the event.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Alaya F stunned in a thin strap printed suit.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Akshay Kumar opted for an Indian fit and wore an off-white kurta with white pyjama.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Newlyweds Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh were all smiles as they posed for the paps.
Source: Varinder Chawla