April 7, 2024

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Rakul Preet Singh Attend Ali Abbas Zafar’s Iftaar Party

Director Ali Abbas Zafar hosted an Iftar party at his Mumbai residence on Sunday night. It was attended by several celebrities including Manushi Chhillar.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Tiger Shroff also made an appearance at the event.

Alaya F stunned in a thin strap printed suit.

Akshay Kumar opted for an Indian fit and wore an off-white kurta with white pyjama.

Newlyweds Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh were all smiles as they posed for the paps.

