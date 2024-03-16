March 15, 2024

Alia Bhatt Cuts 'Raha's Mom' Birthday Cake With Paps

Alia Bhatt turned 31 on Friday, March 31.

Source: Varinder Chawla

The actress celebrated her birthday with paps outside her residence.

Source: Varinder Chawla

She showed up in a casual attire featuring a white top with jacket and black bottoms.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Alia cut the cake in the presence of paps and interacted with them sweetly.

Source: Varinder Chawla

But, the limelight was stolen by her special cake prepared by the paps, which had her name as Raha's mom written on it.

Source: Varinder Chawla

