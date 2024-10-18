Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Divya Khosla, Celeb Inspired Red, Ethnic Looks For Karwachauth 2024

Katrina Kaif recently attended a Navratri festivity in a red Tarun Thaliani saree which is perfect for Karwa Chauth.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Kangana Rauant's red silk saree is a must have this festive season.
Source: PTI
For women who prefer suits over saree, Kiara Advani's all-red ensemble is inspiration-worthy
Source: Varinder Chawla
Deepika Padukone's chiffon-printed red saree is a perfect blend do traditional and modern.
Source: Instagram
Rani Mukerji's all-red saree is perfect for new brides celebrating their first Karwa Chauth.
Source: instagram
Sonam Kapoor's attire echoes Indian traditions in hues of alta.
Source: Unsplash
Aishwarya Rai's red gota-patti suit is eternally in vogue.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Kriti Sanon wore a glittery red saree for the Manish Malhotra's store launch and it is a festive wardrobe much have.
Source: Varinder Chawla
While red is mostly reserved for the brides during the wedding, a subtle red lehenga with zari work would be the right choice on karwa chauth.
Source: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
Don't restrict yourself to saree, try Anaya Panday-like red lehenga for the festival
Source: ANI
Alia Bhatt's organza red saree screams style and comfort.
Source: Instagram/Alia Bhatt
Stay classy like Bebo in a blood-red saree with a golden combination that never goes wrong.
Source: Instagram
Divya Khossla Kumar's red saree is also inspiration worthy.
Source: Instagram