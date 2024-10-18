Republic Entertainment Desk

Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Divya Khosla, Celeb Inspired Red, Ethnic Looks For Karwachauth 2024

Katrina Kaif recently attended a Navratri festivity in a red Tarun Thaliani saree which is perfect for Karwa Chauth. 

Source: Varinder Chawla

Kangana Rauant's red silk saree is a must have this festive season. 

Source: PTI

For women who prefer suits over saree, Kiara Advani's all-red ensemble is inspiration-worthy 

Source: Varinder Chawla

Deepika Padukone's chiffon-printed red saree is a perfect blend do traditional and modern.

Source: Instagram

Rani Mukerji's all-red saree is perfect for new brides celebrating their first Karwa Chauth.

Source: instagram

Sonam Kapoor's attire echoes Indian traditions in hues of alta.

Source: Unsplash

Aishwarya Rai's red gota-patti suit is eternally in vogue. 

Source: Varinder Chawla

Kriti Sanon wore a glittery red saree for the Manish Malhotra's store launch and it is a festive wardrobe much have. 

Source: Varinder Chawla

While red is mostly reserved for the brides during the wedding, a subtle red lehenga with zari work would be the right choice on karwa chauth. 

Source: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Don't restrict yourself to saree, try Anaya Panday-like red lehenga for the festival 

Source: ANI

Alia Bhatt's organza red saree screams style and comfort. 

Source: Instagram/Alia Bhatt

Stay classy like Bebo in a blood-red saree with a golden combination that never goes wrong. 

Source: Instagram

Divya Khossla Kumar's red saree is also inspiration worthy. 

Source: Instagram