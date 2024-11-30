Republic Entertainment Desk

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor And Baby Raha's Cute Family Moments At Football Match

 Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen cheering for Mumbai City FC during the Indian Super League match against Hyderabad FC in Mumbai. 

Source: Instagram

Ranbir and Alia wore casual yet stylish outfits, with Ranbir sporting a Mumbai City FC jersey and Alia wearing a chic black oversized shirt layered over a white tank top. 

Source: Instagram

Baby Raha, sporting a mini jersey, denim, and white sneakers, joined her parents in cheering during a game-day event.

Source: Instagram

Ranbir is seen holding Raha, confidently seated, and reaching out to her mom for balance in a heartwarming photo.

Source: Instagram

Raha, a fan of Mumbai FC, is seen holding an inflatable baton, her eyes fixed on the match, fully immersed in the action.

Source: Instagram

In a third candid shot, Raha is nestled comfortably in Alia’s lap as they take a round of the ground, looking as cute as ever

Source: Instagram

Ranbir co-owns Mumbai City FC with Bimal Parekh and stars in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Sai Pallavi as Lord Ram in a mythological film.

Source: Instagram

 Next Story