Republic Entertainment Desk

Alia Bhatt's Thailand Diaries: A Beachy, Sunny Escape

On Thursday, Alia Bhatt shared photos from Thailand on Instagram to share a photos from her vacation. 
 

Source: aliabhatt/Instagram

Sharing the pictures, Alia captioned them, “If you didn’t post a beach photo, did you even go on vacation? @anithailand thank you for the memories... and the tan.”
 

Source: aliabhatt/instagram

She was also spotted basking in the sun alongside her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, enjoying quality time together.

Source: aliabhatt/Instagram

The actress treated her fans to breathtaking views of the beaches and, impressively, also shared her photo after workout session amidst her relaxing getaway.

Source: aliabhatt/instagram

In one captivating photo, the actress strikes a pose in a swimsuit, beaming with a radiant smile. 

Source: aliabhatt/Instagram

While her getaway was undoubtedly relaxing, she also embraced her adventurous side, as evident in a thrilling snapshot of her riding a jet ski.

Source: aliabhatt/instagram

On the beach, she reads the book Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow.
 

Source: aliabhatt/Instagram

