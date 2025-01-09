Alia Bhatt's Thailand Diaries: A Beachy, Sunny Escape

On Thursday, Alia Bhatt shared photos from Thailand on Instagram to share a photos from her vacation.
Sharing the pictures, Alia captioned them, “If you didn’t post a beach photo, did you even go on vacation? @anithailand thank you for the memories... and the tan.”
She was also spotted basking in the sun alongside her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, enjoying quality time together.
The actress treated her fans to breathtaking views of the beaches and, impressively, also shared her photo after workout session amidst her relaxing getaway.
In one captivating photo, the actress strikes a pose in a swimsuit, beaming with a radiant smile.
While her getaway was undoubtedly relaxing, she also embraced her adventurous side, as evident in a thrilling snapshot of her riding a jet ski.
On the beach, she reads the book Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow.
