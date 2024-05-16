May 15, 2024
All-Time Hit Movies Of Madhuri Dixit
Aaja Nachle is about Dia who returns to her town to save the endangered Ajanta theatre after her dance teacher dies.
Source: IMDb
Dil Toh Paagal Hai is about the musical journey that explores the lives of three dreamy characters, Rahul, Pooja, and Nisha, and their journey to find their true love.
Hum Aapke Hain Koun is about Prem and Nisha, who fell in love at their elder siblings' wedding, face a challenging situation when Nisha's sister dies, leaving behind a baby.
Khalnayak is about a prison guard who disguises as a dancer to rescue an escaped criminal and restore her police inspector boyfriend's reputation.
Tezaab is about Mahesh Deshmukh, a young Indian boy, who joins the armed forces after his parents' deaths. He falls in love with Mohini, but her father wants her to become a prostitute.
Raja is about Raja and Madhu who marry, but her brothers oppose their union and devise a plan to disintegrate them.
Aarzoo is about Pooja, who is pregnant after her fiance, Vijay, dies in a crash, marries her childhood friend Amar, but her life changes when Vijay returns.
