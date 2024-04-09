April 8, 2024
Allu Arjun Turns 42: Best Movies Of The Actor You Can't Miss
Gangotri is about Neelakantha Naidu, a water-stricken mother, takes extra care of her daughter Gangotri Directed by K. Raghavendra Rao, Allu Arjun and Aditi Agarwal played the leading roles.
Pushpa: The Rise is about a labourer who rises through the ranks of a red sandal smuggling syndicate. Directed by Sukumar, it stars Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun.
Two brothers have two different approaches to life. While one brother is a disciplinarian and other is carefree. Directed by Surender Reddy, the movie stars Allu Arjun and Shruti Hassan.
Arya is about Geethanjali, already girlfriend of college rowdy Ajay, is pursued by Arya, who relentlessly tries to woo her. Directed by Sukumar, the movie stars Allu Arjun, Anuradha Mehta.
Bunny is about a young man seeks to have his fiancee's millionaire father's property written in his name before marriage, directed by V.V. Vinayak and written by Rajendra Kumar.
Happy is about an orphan working as a Pizza delivery boy and the daughter of a caste-based politician. Directed by A. Karunakaran, the movie stars Allu Arjun and Genelia Deshmukh.
Parugu is about a group of friends that are tasked of a daughter as village head who believes them to have helped her elope.
Directed by Bommarillu Bask, stars Allu Arjun, Sheela Kaur, Prakash Raj.
