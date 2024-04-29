April 28, 2024

Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin Embrace Nature In Mauritius With Family

Aly Goni recently took to his Instagram handle to share glimpses from his trip to Mauritius with Jasmin Bhasin and his family.

Source: Instagram

The actor shared several glimpses of himself posing alongside the vibrant wildlife.

This cheeky shot in particular features Aly in a selfie with a zebra.

The actor clearly embraced his touristy-self during the trip.

Jasmin too shared a series of candid clicks from the trip.

The actress evidently embraced the island aesthetic during her time in Mauritius.

This shot in particular, shows her lounging by the seaside, enjoying her breakfast.

