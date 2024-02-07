January 13, 2024

Amala Paul, Jagat Desai share sun-kissed pictures from maternity shoot

Amala Paul and Jagat Desai recently shared photos from their maternity shoot. The caption stated how a man's belly grows almost as much as the wife's during pregnancy.

Source: Instagram

The third picture in the series featured a display of the caption as Amala and Jagat shared a smile over the latter's 'belly'.

The newly married couple had previously too shared glimpses from their maternity shoot which had been taken by a beach.

Unlike the fresh set of photos which carried a white theme, the previous pictures featured pops of fiery red.

The previous set of photos served as their official pregnancy announcement carrying the caption, "Now I know that 1+1 is 3 with you!"

