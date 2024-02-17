February 17, 2024

Amitabh Bachchan Completes 55 Years In Industry, Must-Watch Movies Of The Actor

Amitabh Bachchan has starred in over 190 films in his 55-year-long career. The actor starred in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Black.

Source: IMDb

His Sholay remains one of his biggest movies to date.

Source: IMDB

Amitabh Bachchan essayed his famous 'Angry Young Man' character in Coolie.

Source: x

The actor shared screen space with Sashi Kapoor in Deewar from which the dialogue, "khush toh bahot hoge tum" became popular.

Source: Deewar

He also starrer in Mard which gained massive critical and commercial success.

Source: X

Zanjeer is another classic film of the veteran actor.

Source: X

More recently, Amitabh Bachchan gave a remarkable performance in Paa.

Source: IMDb

His performance in Piku was also appreciated.

Source: IMDb

View Next Slide