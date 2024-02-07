January 19, 2024
Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Bollywood Stars Who Played 'Ghost' On Screen
Talaash will go down in history as one of Kareena Kapoor Khan's most critically acclaimed films. However, it isn't revealed until the very end that she is a spirit.
Source: IMDb
Urmila Matondkar's award-winning performance is just as terrifying as ever. Swati, played by Urmila, is possessed by a woman named Manjeet, who allegedly committed suicide and whose son also died.
Source: X/RGV
Deepika Padukone made an impression on everyone with her flawless performance in her debut film Om Shanti Om. As the saying goes, the best is saved for last, and the film's climax was the highlight.
Source: X
Shahid Kapoor has portrayed a variety of characters in his films, including an out-of-the-box character in Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi. In this film, he transforms into a ghost to save his family.
Source: IMDb
In the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Vidya Balan played the female protagonist - her alter-ego was named Manjulika in the film.
Source: IMDb
Big B was an adorable and amusing ghost we've ever seen in a Bollywood film. He appeared as a ghost in the film Bhootnath and its sequel, and everyone was awestruck by his performance.
Source: IMDb
Shraddha Kapoor's character was unveiled as the ghost in the 2018 film Stree. In the end, she joined her ponytail with her hair, embracing her identity as Stree with all her powers restored.
Source: ANI