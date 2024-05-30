May 30, 2024

Amitabh Bachchan In Pa To Hrithik Roshan In Dhoom 2, When Prosthetics Changed Actors Completely

Hrithik Roshan, in a film, disguises himself as Queen Elizabeth II to steal her crown, providing the Indian film industry's most realistic portrayal of the monarch.

Source: greatbong/X

Amitabh's prosthetic makeup, created by Christien Tinsley and Dominie Till, was a notable feature in the movie.

Source: IMDb

Rajkummar Rao, in Dinesh Vijan's Raabta, reveals his impressive 324-year-old man look, describing the six-hour daily process of wearing prosthetic makeup.

Source: IMDb

Rishi Kapoor played the role as grandfather of the male lead in the upcoming film.

Source: IMDb

Kamal Haasan stars as an elderly woman in Chachi 420, with Academy Award winner Michael Westmore's impressive make-up.

Source: IMDb

In Romeo Akbar Walter, John Abraham portrayed an old man, with Preetisheel Singh showcasing his magical makeup skills.

Source: IMDb

