May 30, 2024
Amitabh Bachchan In Pa To Hrithik Roshan In Dhoom 2, When Prosthetics Changed Actors Completely
Hrithik Roshan, in a film, disguises himself as Queen Elizabeth II to steal her crown, providing the Indian film industry's most realistic portrayal of the monarch.
Source: greatbong/X
Amitabh's prosthetic makeup, created by Christien Tinsley and Dominie Till, was a notable feature in the movie.
Source: IMDb
Rajkummar Rao, in Dinesh Vijan's Raabta, reveals his impressive 324-year-old man look, describing the six-hour daily process of wearing prosthetic makeup.
Source: IMDb
Rishi Kapoor played the role as grandfather of the male lead in the upcoming film.
Source: IMDb
Kamal Haasan stars as an elderly woman in Chachi 420, with Academy Award winner Michael Westmore's impressive make-up.
Source: IMDb
In Romeo Akbar Walter, John Abraham portrayed an old man, with Preetisheel Singh showcasing his magical makeup skills.
Source: IMDb