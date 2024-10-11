Republic Entertainment Desk

Amitabh Bachchan Turns 82: Rare Photos Of Bollywood's Shahenshah

Abhishek Bachchan shared a throwback photo on his Instagram. In the photo, Amitabh Bachchan is seen sitting with his family members.    

Amitabh Bachchan's throwback photos also consist of photos of his two children, Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. 

Jaya Bachchan showers affection on her little one in this priceless throwback pic with Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan, along with his late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. 

Amitabh Bachchan, now 82, continues to inspire generations, solidifying his status as India's greatest cinematic treasure of the millennium. 

An old photo feautres Amitabh Bachchan with Sridevi in a still from a movie. 

The Bachchans are renowned for their strong family ties, frequently capturing special moments together, as seen in a photo of him hugging Jaya.

Vinod Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan set to open the innings during a charity cricket match.

Amitabh Bachchan is seen on the sets of his film Hum, alongside Govinda and Rajinikanth.

Amitabh Bachchan shared the photo of his mother (Ma), father (Babuji), Jaya.

