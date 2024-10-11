Amitabh Bachchan Turns 82: Lesser-known Facts About The Veteran Actor

Amitabh Bachchan, a legendary Hindi cinema star and influential Indian actor, turns 82 today. His first salary was Rs 300.
Amitabh is a proficient writer who can write with both hands equally well.
He aspired to become an engineer and was eager to join the Indian Air Force.
Amitabh, renowned for his baritone skills, was ironically rejected by All India Radio.
Amitabh made his acting debut in the film Saat Hindustani.
Mehmood provided a supportive and nurturing environment for Bachchan during his challenging times, offering him a place to stay at his own home.
The superstar faced 12 consecutive flops before his first big hit, Zanjeer.
Amitabh Bachchan began his film career in 1969 as a voice narrator in Mrinal Sen's Bhuvan Shome, and director Satyajit Ray used Bachchan's voice in Shatranj Ke Khiladi.
Nargis - whom her friend, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, had tasked with paving the way for Amitabh's film career, was not happy with the decision of Big B playing a mute character in a film.
Amitabh's real surname was Shrivastava, but his father adopted the pen name Bachchan, resulting in the family adopting this surname.
