Republic Entertainment Desk

Amitabh Bachchan Turns 82: Lesser-known Facts About The Veteran Actor

Amitabh Bachchan, a legendary Hindi cinema star and influential Indian actor, turns 82 today. His first salary was Rs 300.

Source: Amitabh Bachchan Blog

Amitabh is a proficient writer who can write with both hands equally well.

Source: IANS

He aspired to become an engineer and was eager to join the Indian Air Force.

Source: IANS

Amitabh, renowned for his baritone skills, was ironically rejected by All India Radio.

Source: Instagram

Amitabh made his acting debut in the film Saat Hindustani.

Source: IANS

Mehmood provided a supportive and nurturing environment for Bachchan during his challenging times, offering him a place to stay at his own home.

Source: instagram

The superstar faced 12 consecutive flops before his first big hit, Zanjeer.

Source: X

Amitabh Bachchan began his film career in 1969 as a voice narrator in Mrinal Sen's Bhuvan Shome, and director Satyajit Ray used Bachchan's voice in Shatranj Ke Khiladi.

Source: IANS

Nargis - whom her friend, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, had tasked with paving the way for Amitabh's film career, was not happy with the decision of Big B playing a mute character in a film.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Amitabh's real surname was Shrivastava, but his father adopted the pen name Bachchan, resulting in the family adopting this surname.

Source: Kalki 2898 AD/X