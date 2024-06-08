June 7, 2024
Amrita Rao Birthday: Ishq Vishk To Mahadev Ka Sajjanpur, Popular Movies Of The Actress
Shaurya is a 2008 Indian Hindi-language legal drama film directed by Samar Khan, starring Kay Kay Menon, Rahul Bose, Javed Jaffrey inspired by Swadesh Deepak's play court martial.
Source: IMDb
Shq Vishk is a 2003 Indian Hindi-language romantic comedy film directed by Ken Ghosh, featuring Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, and Shenaz Treasurywala, focusing on childhood friends Rajiv and Payal.
Source: IMDb
Thackeray is a 2019 Indian biographical film directed by Abhijit Panse, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Balasaheb Thackeray and Amrita Rao as his wife, released on 25 January 2019.
Source: IMDb
The Legend of Bhagat Singh is a 2002 Indian biographical film that narrates the life of Bhagat Singh, a revolutionary who fought for Indian independence.
Source: IMDb
Welcome to Sajjanpur is a 2008 Indian Hindi comedy film directed by Shyam Benegal, featuring Shreyas Talpade and Amrita Rao.
Source: IMDb
Vivah is a 2006 Indian romantic drama film directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao, and narrating their journey from engagement to marriage.
Source: IMDb
Jolly LLB is a 2013 Indian Hindi-language dark comedy film directed by Subhash Kapoor, featuring Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla, focusing on Advocate Jagdish Tyagi.
Source: IMDb