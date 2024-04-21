April 20, 2024
Amy Jackson, Fiance Ed Westwick Exude Charm At Bridal Fashion Show In Barcelona
Amy Jackson shared a series of photos from her recent trip to Barcelona.
Source: Instagram
Amy attended a bridal fashion show with her fiance Ed Westwick.
Source: Instagram
Amy captioned the post, "Keeping my fingers crossed, taking your fiancé to a bridal fashion show isn’t bad luck 😬"
Source: Instagram
She further wrote, "60 years of @pronovias right there - thankyou so much for having us…"
Source: Instagram
She concluded, "this is the fourth year witnessing the skill and talent of the bridal fashion house and this time it was even more special - four months until our Big Day."
Source: Instagram