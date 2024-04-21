April 20, 2024

Amy Jackson, Fiance Ed Westwick Exude Charm At Bridal Fashion Show In Barcelona

Amy Jackson shared a series of photos from her recent trip to Barcelona.

Source: Instagram

Amy attended a bridal fashion show with her fiance Ed Westwick.

Source: Instagram

Amy captioned the post, "Keeping my fingers crossed, taking your fiancé to a bridal fashion show isn’t bad luck 😬"

Source: Instagram

She further wrote, "60 years of @pronovias right there - thankyou so much for having us…"

Source: Instagram

She concluded, "this is the fourth year witnessing the skill and talent of the bridal fashion house and this time it was even more special - four months until our Big Day."

Source: Instagram

