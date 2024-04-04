April 4, 2024
Amy Jackson Shares Photos From Her Easter Celebration
Amy Jackson recently delighted her fans with a bunch of pictures from her Easter celebrations.
Source: Instagram
Amy celebrated her special day with her fiance Ed Westwick and her son Andreas.
Sharing the photos, she wrote, "I know what they mean by a ‘Blessed Easter’ It’s our first Spring Season in the new home and if this weekend was anything to go by..."
"I think we’re going to have a lovely lil life ahead ✨I hope you had a beautiful Easter you gorgeous bunch - now zip this mouth shut and get my chocoholic ass to the gymmmmm 🤐🍫," she further wrote.
She concluded, "P.S For all of those who’re asking what Ed’s polishing off… it’s a bowl of Dre’s finest mashed up meringue with a pint of coconut cream."
Her Easter-themed post also includes snapshots of their family's fun moments.
