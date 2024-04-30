April 30, 2024
Anand To Pather Panchali, Classics That Shaped Indian Cinema
Do Bigha Zamin is a 1953 Indian Hindi-language drama film directed by Bimal Roy. It is based on Rabindranath Tagore's Bengali poem "Dui Bigha Jomi" and features Balraj Sahni.
Anand follows the story of a terminally ill man, who aspires to live life to the fullest before the inevitable happens. The film features Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan.
Salaam Bombay is about young Krishna, a character struggling with drug dealing, pimping and prostitutes in India's back alleys. It stars Shafiq Syed, Anjaan and Amrit Patel.
Sholay is about a former police officer who seeks help from two outlaws after his family is murdered by a ruthless bandit. The film is directed by Ramesh Sippy.
Satyajit Ray directed Pather Panchali which is about a priest, Harihar Ray, who leaves his rural Bengal village for work, aiming for a better life for himself and his family.
Mother India is about a poverty-stricken woman who raises her sons despite tribulations, always adhering to her moral code. It is directed by Mehboob Khan and written by Wajahat Mirza and S. Ali Raza.
Lagaan is set in a small village in Victorian India. People living there take on British rulers through cricket. The movie is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker.
