March 11, 2024
Ananya Panday Embraces The Mermaid Aesthetic In Her Latest Look
Ananya Panday's latest look is strongly inspired from the internet's favourite, mermaid aesthetic.
The look was sported by the actress for a recent awards ceremony where she was felicitated with the 'performer of the year' accolade.
The full-length gown carried a statement sequined teal body with a thigh-high slit and a crescent neckline.
Matching caged heels added edge to the look while keeping in line with the glimmering colour palette.
For makeup, the actress opted for her statement bold-kohl lined eyes and a plush pink lip.
The look was completed with a center-parted olaplex bun.
