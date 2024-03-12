March 12, 2024

Ananya Panday Embraces The Mermaid Aesthetic In Her Latest Look

Ananya Panday's latest look is strongly inspired from the internet's favourite, mermaid aesthetic.

Source: Instagram

The look was sported by the actress for a recent awards ceremony where she was felicitated with the 'performer of the year' accolade.

The full-length gown carried a statement sequined teal body with a thigh-high slit and a crescent neckline.

Matching caged heels added edge to the look while keeping in line with the glimmering colour palette.

For makeup, the actress opted for her statement bold-kohl lined eyes and a plush pink lip.

The look was completed with a center-parted olaplex bun.

