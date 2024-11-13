Republic Entertainment Desk

Ananya Panday Serves Vacation Goals On Dubai Holiday

Ananya Panday shares breathtaking bikini photos from her Dubai escape, captioning "A sweet sweet getaway," and receives adorable comments from BFF Suhana Khan and thousands of loving fans.

Source: Instagram

From soaking up the sun on pristine beaches to lounging by the pool and enjoying breathtaking views from her deck, Ananya's vacation vibes are giving us major FOMO!
 

Source: Instagram

Ananya Panday's Dubai diary reveals a culinary escapade, indulging in mouthwatering delights like tacos, dumplings, and decadent ice cream treats. 

Source: Instagram

Ananya Panday's stunning photo features her posing at a sea-facing balcony, with the vast ocean serving as a breathtaking backdrop.

Source: Instagram

Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share pictures from her Dubai holiday. The first photo featured the actress dressed in a printed bikini against the backdrop of a sandy beach. 

 

Source: Instagram

Bollywood's gorgeous actress Ananya Panday shares a photo of avocado toastAnanya also shared pictures of her hotel's scenic views, sunsets, delicious breakfast, restaurant dates, desserts. 



 

Source: Instagram

The actress is seen chilling out in her room or basking in the sun, Ananya's Dubai diary is a treat for her fans.
 

Source: Instagram