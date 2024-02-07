January 16, 2024

Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav At Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Success Bash

The cast and primary crew of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan recently hosted an intimate success bash in lieu of their film finding favour with the audience.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Film leads Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday posed together for the paparazzi.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Ananya turned out to celebrate the film's positive reception from the audience, dressed in a fitted pinstriped bodycon complete with a statement waist detail.

Source: Varinder Chawla

In a recent interview, the actress also reflected on how grateful she was that the film was bringing "comfort" to people and inspiring them to make certain changes in their life.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is currently streaming on Netflix.

Source: Varinder Chawla

