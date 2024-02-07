January 16, 2024
Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav At Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Success Bash
The cast and primary crew of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan recently hosted an intimate success bash in lieu of their film finding favour with the audience.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Film leads Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday posed together for the paparazzi.
Ananya turned out to celebrate the film's positive reception from the audience, dressed in a fitted pinstriped bodycon complete with a statement waist detail.
In a recent interview, the actress also reflected on how grateful she was that the film was bringing "comfort" to people and inspiring them to make certain changes in their life.
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is currently streaming on Netflix.
