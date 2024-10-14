Lakme Fashion Week 2024: Ananya Panday Sizzles On Ramp In Rohit Bal's Latest Collection

Ananya Panday, Lakme's brand ambassador, graced the runway in a signature Rohit Bal ensemble.
Ananya Panday wore a contemporary lehenga with noir florals, perfectly blending with the autumnal festive season.
The outfit consisted of a black velvet lehenga with red roses, a short bralette blouse, and a cape-style jacket.
The ensemble was decorated with hand-embroidered borders on the roses, adding a festive touch to the overall look.
The lehenga showcased the designer's signature design language and was part of a larger celebration to celebrate his return to the runway and his influence on Indian fashion.
Ananya Panday wore a classic makeup look with winged eyeliner, bright red lips, and a low messy bun for her attire.
Rohit Bal's comeback show showcased her festive flair with lehengas and accessories, adding a festive touch to the evening.
The grand finale, featuring round drop stud earrings and a matching cuff bracelet, blends traditional and modern elements for a memorable look.
Ananya Panday's captivating walk and Rohit Bal's distinctive floral lehengas form the secret to a historic finale.
Rohit Bal's grand finale collection showcased a blend of nature, art, and metamorphosis, featuring a rose, beautiful embroidery, and masterful craftsmanship.
