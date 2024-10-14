Republic Entertainment Desk

Lakme Fashion Week 2024: Ananya Panday Sizzles On Ramp In Rohit Bal's Latest Collection

Ananya Panday, Lakme's brand ambassador, graced the runway in a signature Rohit Bal ensemble.

Ananya Panday wore a contemporary lehenga with noir florals, perfectly blending with the autumnal festive season.

The outfit consisted of a black velvet lehenga with red roses, a short bralette blouse, and a cape-style jacket.

The ensemble was decorated with hand-embroidered borders on the roses, adding a festive touch to the overall look.

The lehenga showcased the designer's signature design language and was part of a larger celebration to celebrate his return to the runway and his influence on Indian fashion.

Ananya Panday wore a classic makeup look with winged eyeliner, bright red lips, and a low messy bun for her attire.

Rohit Bal's comeback show showcased her festive flair with lehengas and accessories, adding a festive touch to the evening.

The grand finale, featuring round drop stud earrings and a matching cuff bracelet, blends traditional and modern elements for a memorable look.

Ananya Panday's captivating walk and Rohit Bal's distinctive floral lehengas form the secret to a historic finale.

Rohit Bal's grand finale collection showcased a blend of nature, art, and metamorphosis, featuring a rose, beautiful embroidery, and masterful craftsmanship.

