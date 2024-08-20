Republic Lifestyle Desk
Andrew Garfield Birthday: Under The Silver Lake To The Amazing Spider-Man, His Popular Roles
Breathe, directed by Andy Serkis, stars Claire Foy, Hugh Bonneville, and Tom Hollander, as Garfield, a young man with polio, defies doctors' poor prognosis to save his wife.
Source: IMDb
Garfield stars in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," portraying televangelist Jim Bakker and empathetically addressing Tammy Faye Bakker, a character often portrayed as villainous.
Source: IMDb
Mainstream is based in the fast-paced internet age, three individuals form an eccentric love triangle, navigating identity preservation challenges.
Source: IMDb
Marc Webb directed Spiderman 2, written by Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, Jeff Pinkner, and stars Emma Stone, Sally Field, and Jamie Foxx.
Source: IMDb
Tick, Tick... Boom! is a 2021 American biographical musical film directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, based on Jonathan Larson's semi-autobiographical stage musical.
Source: IMDb
Under the Silver Lake (2018), directed by David Robert Mitchell, stars Riley Keough and Topher Grace. Despite being a Palme d'Or nominee, the film fails to resonate with audiences and critics.
Source: IMDb
Ramin Bahrani's film, 99 homes, Garfield, follows a single father in Florida real estate, struggling to keep his family afloat amid foreclosures.
Source: IMDb