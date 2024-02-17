February 17, 2024
Anjana Bhowmick Passes Away At 79: A Look At The Veteran Bengali Actress' Most Notable Films
Though Anjana Bhowmick commenced her acting career with 1964 film Anustup Chhanda, her first notable film was Hiren Nag's Thana Theke Aschi (1965) in which she played the role of Sheela.
Source: IMDb
1967 film Nayika Sangbad, saw Bhowmick star opposite Uttam Kumar as Agradoot directed her through her dual role of Urmila and Gita.
Source: X
The next year, Anjana starred opposite Uttam Kumar once again, who was also joined by Agradoot. Anjana played the role of Art teacher Seema Roy.
Source: IMDb
Anjana Bhowmick's most popular film of her career, Chowringee saw the actress take on the role of Sujata Mitra. Director Pinaki Bhushan Mukherji's foremost works profiling the social elite of Kolkata.
Source: IMDb
Bimal Bhowmik and Narayan Chakraborty directed Anjana Bhowmick in 1970 National Award winning film Dibratrir Kabya.
Source: IMDb