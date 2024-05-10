May 10, 2024
Anne Hathaway Movies To Watch If You Liked The Idea Of You
Ella, under a spell, must hide from her stepfamily to protect her falling friend, the prince of the land, and stars Anne Hathaway, Huugh Dancy, and Carol Elwes.
Source: IMDb
A young, compassionate man faces abusive exploitation from his cold-hearted uncle, starring Charlie Hunnam, Jamie Bell, and Christopher Plummer in a film directed by Douglas McGrath.
Source: IMDb
Mia Thermopolis, the heir apparent to Genovia's throne, navigates her sixteenth year with her friends Lilly and Michael Moscovitz.
Source: IMDb
Ennis and Jack, two shepherds, form a complex sexual and emotional bond, but their marriage to their girlfriends complicates their relationship.
Source: Freepik
The Devil Wears Prada revolves around A new graduate, smart and sensible, becomes an assistant to Miranda Priestly, a high fashion magazine editor, directed by David Frankel stars
Anne Hathaway.
Source: IMDb
Rachel Getting Married is about A ten-year-old rehab patient returns home for her sister's wedding, directed by Jonathan Demme and written by Jenny Lumet, starring Anne Hathaway, Rosemarie DeWitt.
Source: IMDb
Get Smart is about Maxwell Smart, a bumbling spy for CONTROL, is tasked with preventing a terrorist attack from rival agency KAOS, directed by Peter Segal, written by Tom J. Astle and Matt Ember.
Source: IMDb