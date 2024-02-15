February 14, 2024

Anupamaa Star Rupali Ganguly, Sayani Gupta Attend Anurag Basu's Saraswati Puja

Anurag Basu recently hosted a Saraswati Puja, which was attended by well-known faces from the entertainment sector.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Rupali Ganguly was among the first to arrive in a silk Benarasi saree carrying a bright and deep orange hue laced with vermillion red.

Rupali attended the Puja with her mother.

The Anupamaa actress maintained her usual jovial demeanour as she interacted with the paparazzi prior to heading in.

Sayani Gupta too attended the Saraswati puja dressed in a traditional patterned yellow saree, briefly posing for the cameras before heading in.

