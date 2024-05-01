May 1, 2024
Anushka Sharma Birthday: NH10 To Band Baaja Baaraat, Her Best Movies To Watch
NH10 revolves around a married couple's fantasy vacation turns into a nightmare when they run into a deadly gang while traveling to a weekend retreat.
Pari is about Arnab who tries to help Ruksahana, found under mysterious circumstances in a house. He lets her stay at his home until he discovers something strange about her.
Dil Dhadkne Do revolves around the Mehra family who must contemplate over their way of living and their love lives while on a cruise celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary.
Ae Dil hai Mushkil explores the transformative power of love, tracing the journey of two characters through both thrilling and terrifying experiences.
Matru Ki Bijli Ka Mandola revolves around Harry is an industrialist who loves his daughter Bijlee, and the bond they share with Harry's man friday, Matru. Bijlee's plan to wed the son of a politician
Band Bajaa Baraat is about Shruti and Bittoo partner in Delhi's "Wedding planning ka bijness" to discover friendship, love, and each other, directed by Maneesh Sharma.
Badmaash Company is about four young entrepreneurs in 90s Bombay, growing wealthy together, face closure until a plan emerges, directed by Parmeet Sethi.
