Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Family Photos Are Unmissable

Bhawana's Instagram post features a family photo of Anushka and Virat, who welcomed a baby girl, Vamika, on January 11th.

Anuhska Sharma is seen with Bhawna's children, Mehak and Ayush Dhingra, in a photo shared on Instagram.

Bhawna Kohli Dhingra shared a photo from Virat and Anushka's wedding reception, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing her pride in her family.

Bhawna shared a photo of her honouring the Prime Minister.

Bhawana shared a pregnancy announcement photo of Anushka and Virat, expressing her love and blessings for the couple.

The photo from Virat and Anushka's wedding celebrations features a caption expressing the best feelings for both sisters.

The photo is from Virat and Anushka's mehndi function.

Virat's sister, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, commented on Veeru's photo bombing of a photo on Instagram.

On Virat's birthday, Bhawana shared this one with the caption, "Happy birthday little brother God bless you happiness always. 

