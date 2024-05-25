May 24, 2024

Anya Taylor-Joy's Best Looks From Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Press Tour

Anya Taylor-Joy attended the Cannes Film Festival in a custom Dior gown.

Source: X

The actress marked her presence at the Sydney premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga in a Paco Rabanne dress.

Source: X

She wore a Giambattista Valli outfit for another premiere event.

Source: X

Anya showed up in a custom Balmain for the Furiosa photocall in México.

Source: X

The actress wore a Robert Wun set for Mexico photocall event.

Source: X

View Next Slide