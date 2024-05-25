May 24, 2024
Anya Taylor-Joy's Best Looks From Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Press Tour
Anya Taylor-Joy attended the Cannes Film Festival in a custom Dior gown.
The actress marked her presence at the Sydney premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga in a Paco Rabanne dress.
She wore a Giambattista Valli outfit for another premiere event.
Anya showed up in a custom Balmain for the Furiosa photocall in México.
The actress wore a Robert Wun set for Mexico photocall event.
