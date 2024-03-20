March 20, 2024
Apollo 13 To The Pursuit of Happyness: Hollywood Films Based On True Events
Schindler's List: In German-occupied Poland during World War II, industrialist Oskar Schindler gradually becomes concerned for his Jewish workforce after witnessing their persecution by the Nazis.
Source: IMDb
Apollo 13: NASA must devise a strategy to return Apollo 13 to Earth safely after the spacecraft undergoes massive internal damage putting the lives of the three astronauts on board in jeopardy.
Source: IMDb
The Social Network: As Harvard student Mark Zuckerberg created the social networking site that would become known as Facebook, he was sued by the twins who claimed he stole their idea.
Source: IMDB
The Pursuit of Happyness: It stars Will Smith as Chris Gardner, a determined and resilient salesman facing homelessness while pursuing a coveted internship.
Source: IMDb
Catch Me If You Can: A true story about Frank Abagnale Jr. who, before his 19th birthday, successfully conned millions of dollars worth of checks as a Pan Am pilot, doctor and more.
Source: IMDb
12 Years a Slave: In the antebellum United States, Solomon Northup, a free Black man from upstate New York, is abducted and sold into slavery.
Source: IMDb