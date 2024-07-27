Republic Entertainment Desk
Archana Of Pavitra Rishta To Anandi Of Balika Vadhu, TV Bahus Who We All Grew Up Watching
Ankita Lokhande Jain, an Indian actress, gained fame for her roles in Hindi films and television, earning multiple Gold Awards, ITA Awards, and Indian Telly Awards.
Source: IMDb
Avika Gor, an Indian actress, is known for her roles in Hindi and Telugu films and television, including Anandi in Balika Vadhu and Roli in Sasural Simar Ka.
Source: IMDb
Shweta Tiwari gained fame as Prerna Sharma in Ektaa Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
Source: IMDb
Hina Khan's iconic portrayal of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has left a lasting impact on audiences, making her a household name.
Source: Screengrab
Devoleena Bhattacharjee's iconic portrayal of Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya etched a permanent place in audiences' hearts.
Source: Instagram
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, born on December 14, 1984, is an Indian television actress known for her roles in Zee TV's Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Star Plus's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.
Source: Divyanka Tripathi
Deepika Singh, born on July 26, 1989, is an Indian television actress known for her roles in Diya Aur Baati Hum and Mangal Lakshmi.
Source: instagram