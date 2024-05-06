May 5, 2024
Arjun Bijlani Embraces Golden Hour On Yacht Trip
Arjun Bijlani recently shared a series of pictures of himself from his evening spent on a luxe yacht.
Source: Instagram
The pictures shared by the actor saw him striking many a pose against the setting sun.
Arjun was dressed for the occasion, opting for a printed, oversized button down in white and blue, paired with breezy white linen pants.
An on-trend straw hat and tinted blue shades, completed his look.
Arjun's choice of attire was mirroring the scenic waterscape surrounding him, both flaunting several shades of blue.
The caption to his post read, "I love sunrises but sunsets have their own charm !!"
Arjun Bijlani last featured in a cameo, in 2023 release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.
