Arjun Kapoor's Ethnic Looks Are Perfect For Diwali Glam

Arjun Kapoor exudes elegance in a cream-colored sherwani, paired with a rugged beard and sleek men's sand
Arjun Kapoor impresses in brown kurta and harram pants, showcasing festive perfection and shining in traditional attire.
Arjun Kapoor embodies festive spirit with his stunning ethnic attire, exuding charm, elegance, and impeccable style.
Arjun Kapoor rocks a stylish green ethnic sherwani, paired perfectly with trendy goggles.
Arjun Kapoor looks regal, exudes elegance and sophistication, and stuns in a stunning dark blue ethnic sherwani.
Arjun Kapoor makes a stunning statement in his crisp white kurta and matching churidaar pants, perfectly paired with stylish shoes.
Arjun Kapoor rocks a majestic beige sherwani set, featuring heavy floral embroidery and a chic front-open style.
Arjun Kapoor embodies elegance, sophistication, and regal charm in his bold, vibrant red sherwani, perfect for making a statement at festive events.
Arjun Kapoor rocks a stylish vibe, and makes a stunning statement in a vibrant teal blue kurta and pyjama.
Arjun Kapoor looks dashing in earthy brown, teaming his rugged kurta with elegant churidaar.
