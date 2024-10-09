Arjun Kapoor To Saif Ali Khan, Actors Who Have Played Raavan On Screen

Arjun Kapoor stars as the antagonist in Singham Again, resembling Ravana, who orchestrates Avni's kidnapping, paving the way for a complex showdown with Singham.
Source: IMDb
Saif Ali Khan's 10-headed Ravana in Adipurush received mixed reactions, with some praising it for its uniqueness and visual strikingness, while others criticized it for being overly over-the-top.
Source: IMDb
Prem Chopra portrayed Raavan's reincarnation in 1987's Kalyug Aur Ramayan and a supporting role in 1976's Bajrang Bali.
Source: IMDb
Veteran actor Om Puri's iconic portrayal of Raavan in Doordarshan's landmark series Bharat Ki Khoj'remains etched in public memory.
Source: IMDb
Premnath Malhotra portrayed Ravana in the 1976 film Bajrangbali.
Source: IMDb
Vikram, a Naxalite in rural Tirunelveli, is nicknamed Ravana due to his perceived hero status by locals but criminal status by outsiders, based on Raavana.
Source: IMDb
Arya Babbar, known for his role as Ravana in the TV series Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, was nominated for Best Negative Role.
Source: IMDb
Arvind Trivedi, a devotee of Lord Ram, fasted, performed Ram Aarti, and even asked for forgiveness for his character's actions in Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan'.
Source: IMDb
The K.G.F Chapter 2 (2022) rating for Raavan, also known as Rocky/Rajendra Desai, gives Yash's performance.
Source: IMDb
Source: arjunkapoor/instagram