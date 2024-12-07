Arthur Christmas To Klaus: Best Animated Christmas Movies To Watch With The Family

Robert Zemeckis, known for incorporating cutting-edge technology, de-ages Tom Hanks and Robin Wright-Penn in Here and uses motion-capture technology in A Christmas Carol.
Source: IMDb
A Charlie Brown, a melancholic Christmas movie featuring Vince Guaraldi's mood-setting music, is available on Apple TV+ for free streaming on December 14 and 15, 2024.
Source: Instagram
An Almost Christmas is about Moon, an owl, finds himself in a tree bound for Rockefeller Center, where he meets Luna for a Christmas adventure, directed by David Lowery.
Source: IMDb
Arthur Christmas is about Arthur, Santa's hapless son, struggles with family dynamics during Christmas. When a present is left at the North Pole, he must use his bravery to save the day.
Source: IMDb
MGM Television How the Grinch Stole Christmas is about A hermit plans to steal Christmas from the Whos of Whoville.
Source: IMDb
Netflix Christmas movie, which was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, features a charming story about a postal worker and a toy maker in a remote town.
Source: IMDb
Rudolph is about Rankin/Bass' classic Christmas special, featuring Santa and Rudolph, teaches embracing imperfections and teaches a heartwarming lesson.
Source: IMDb