April 13, 2024
Article 15, Darlings: Thriller Movies That Address Social Issues
Article 15 is about an Indian police officer, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, fighting against violent caste-based crimes and discrimination in rural India. It is directed by Anubhav Sinha.
Source: IMDb
Darlings is a film that follows the lives of two women who find courage and love in extraordinary situations. Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, the film stars Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah.
Bulbbul is about a man who returns home to find his brother's child bride abandoned and his ancestral village plagued by mysterious deaths. The film is written and directed by Anvita Dutt.
Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Pink is about three young women who are accused of a crime. A retired lawyer, played by Amitabh Bachchan, helps them clear their names.
NH10 is about a married couple's weekend getaway which turns into a nightmare when they encounter a dangerous gang. The film, directed by Navdeep Singh, is written by Sudip Sharma.
Shahid, directed by Hasal Mehta, tells the story of Shahid Azmi, a human rights lawyer, who is dedicated to justice. This movie stars Rajkummar Rao and Prabhleen Sandhu.
No One Killed Jessica is about an activist journalist who collaborates with the sister of a murdered model to bring justice to her case. The film stars Rani Mukerji, and Vidya Balan.
