February 8, 2024
Article 370: Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Aditya Dhar Pose Together At Film's Trailer Launch Event
The cast of Article 370 came together to launch the trailer of their film.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Actress Priyamani who plays a pivotal role in the film arrived in a blue saree for the event,
Source: Varinder Chawla
She posed with the headliner of the film Yami Gautam at the trailer launch.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Article 370 will hit the big screen on February 23.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Mom-to-be Yami Gautam flaunted her baby bump at the event.
Source: Varinder Chawla