February 8, 2024

Article 370: Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Aditya Dhar Pose Together At Film's Trailer Launch Event

The cast of Article 370 came together to launch the trailer of their film.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Actress Priyamani who plays a pivotal role in the film arrived in a blue saree for the event,

Source: Varinder Chawla

She posed with the headliner of the film Yami Gautam at the trailer launch.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Article 370 will hit the big screen on February 23.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Mom-to-be Yami Gautam flaunted her baby bump at the event.

Source: Varinder Chawla

View Next Slide