January 21, 2024
Arun Govil, Jeetendra, More Actors Who Aced The Charisma Of Lord Ram On-screen
Ramanand Sagar played a pivotal role in introducing the portrayal of Lord Ram to a global audience. In 1987, Sagar selected Arun Govil for the role of Lord Ram in Ramayan.
Source: IMDb
Released in 1997, the Ramayana-inspired film Lav Kush was directed by the renowned Tamil director V. Madhusudhana Rao. The movie featured Jeetendra as Lord Ram.
The 2011 film Sri Rama Rajyam starred Nandamuri Balakrishna and Nayanthara as Lord Rama and Sita, respectively and depicted Lord Ram's governance of Ayodhya after his return from Lanka.
The RRR star Jr NTR once delivered an outstanding performance as Lord Ram in his debut film Bala Ramayanam. Under the direction of Gunasekhar, he co-starred with Smitha Madhav as Sita.
Following Arun Govil, Gurmeet Choudhary became widely popular for his portrayal of Lord Ram. The actor not only achieved fame but also found his ladylove Devina Bonnerjee on Ramayan's set.
Nitish Bharadwaj portrayed Lord Ram in the recreated version of Ramayan in 2002. Despite this role, the actor garnered recognition and acclaim for his portrayal of Lord Krishna on the screen.
Sr NT Rama Rao portrayed the character of Rama in Ramayanam (1996) which was directed by Gunasekhar. The movie eventually won the National Film Award for Best Children’s Film.
