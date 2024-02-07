February 6, 2024
As Valentine's Week Begins, Movies To Watch On Rose Day
The Rose Maker: Eve was one of the most famous rose growers in the world, but now her company is almost bankrupt. Her secretary hires three outcasts, who come up with an outlandish plan to save her.
The Rose Seller (La vendedora de rosas): This 1998 film revolved around A 13-year-old (Lady Tabares) and her friends wandering the streets of Medellin to avoid bleak home lives.
Tulip Fever: A young orphan woman is married against her wish to a rich elderly person. She falls in love with a painter and they hatch a plan to escape from there and build a life together.
This Beautiful Fantastic: Bella, a young woman with a quirky past, tries to write a children's novel. Soon, she forms an unlikely friendship with an old, rich and temperamental widower.
Green Fingers: On noticing Colin and Fergus's interest in gardening, the prison governor grants permission to cultivate a garden. Later, Colin and Fergus participate in a flower show.
Broken Flowers: Don Johnston is taken for a surprise, when he receives a letter from his ex-lover, informing him about his son, whom he didn't know about.
