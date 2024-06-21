June 20, 2024
Baahubali To Mirchi, Superhit Movies of Prabhas
Chhatrapathi is a 2005 Telugu-language action film co-written and directed by S. S. Rajamouli, with story by V. Vijayendra Prasad and dialogues by M. Rathnam, winning two Nandi Awards.
Source: IMDb
In Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), directed by S.S. Rajamouli, Prabhas portrayed the dual roles of Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali.
Source: IMDb
Varsham is about Venkat and Sailaja who meet on a train, but Sailaja's father Ranga Rao wants her married to Bhadranna, who is obsessed with her.
Source: IMDb
Mirchi is about a man returns to his country to reform his girlfriend's violent family, but he faces a dark past and strange connection.
Source: IMDb
Salaar part 1 is about the kingdom's fate hinges on the strained relationship between two friends-turned-foes, a tale of power, bloodshed, and betrayal, directed by Prashanth Neel.
Source: IMDb
Pournami is about a young woman's trained ceremonial dance disappears, and a stranger offers to teach it to her sister, with Prabhu Deva as director and M.S. RajuParuchuri as writer.
Source: IMDb
A. Karunakaran's romantic comedy-drama stars Prabhas as a carefree young man who falls in love with a woman with retrograde amnesia, praised for its entertaining value.
Source: IMDb