Baazigar, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha: Kajol Movies To Watch On Her Birthday
Ishq is about two wealthy friends, who harbor a hatred for the poor and are sparked by their children's love lives, igniting a conflict between love and money.
Helicopter Eela is about Eela Raiturkar, a singer, loses her career after her husband abandons her and their son, Vivaan. Years later, he encourages her to pursue her dream.
Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha is about Sanjana (Kajol) who returns to India to win her fiance's heart, but fate has other plans for her.
Tanhaji is about Tanhaji Malusare, a Maratha chieftain, who leads a charge to capture the Kondhana fort, guarded by Rajput chieftain Udaybhan Rathod, directed by Om Raut.
We Are Family is about a divorced mother who raises three children, but her former husband introduces a career-oriented girlfriend, causing chaos in her happy household.
Devi is about nine women who navigate an unconventional sisterhood shaped by their circumstances, with stars including Kajol, Shruti Haasan, and Neha Dhupia.
U Me Aur Hum is about Ajay's life drastically reshaped when he discovers his wife, Piya, has Alzheimer's and must leave her in a mental hospital.
