Bad Newz: Neha Dhupia Shares BTS Moments With Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk

Neha Dhupia shared BTS pictures from Bad Newz set on Instagram, including a happy yoga sequence and a selfie with director Anand Tiwari.

In one photograph, Triptii and Neha were seen posing together. There were more images of Neha dressed up in her character, while some pictures captured the team traveling on the plane.

In another picture, the Bad Newz squad poses for a selfie, capturing magical moments.

She shared a photo from her shooting set, helping director Anand Tiwari with a shot.

Another picture of the star cast from the set.

"Neha Dhupia shared a captivating photo, posing under an umbrella, dressed in her character's costume, flashing a bright smile for the cameras.

Tripti Dimri and Neha are depicted in a different image sharing positive energy and chemistry.

