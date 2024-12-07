Republic Entertainment Desk

Badhaai Do To Fashion: Films On Netflix Challenging Societal Norms

Badhaai Do is about Shardul Thakur Flaglot and Suman Singh marry for convenience, but chaos ensues when her unhinged girlfriend visits. 

Fashion is about a small-town girl finally realizes her dream of becoming a famous supermodel but soon finds out that her glamorous new life has a price.  

Margarita with a Straw (2014) starred Kalki Koechlin. The film revolved around the story of a queer disabled woman who goes on a journey to unravel the meaning of her sexuality.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a film directed by Zoya Akhtar, written by Farhan Akhtar and Reema Kagti, and stars Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar. 

Delhi Belly is about three roommates, unknowingly, become prey to a ruthless gangster, directed by Abhinay Deo and Akshat Verma, with stars including Imran Khan, Vir Das, and Kunaal Roy Kapur.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is about a woman who threatens to leave her husband unless he installs a toilet, prompting him to fight against backward society.

The Lunch Box is about a misplaced delivery in Mumbai's lunchbox system connects a housewife and an older man, forming a fantasy world through notes in the lunchbox.

