February 16, 2024
BAFTA Nominated Films To Watch On OTT
The Holdovers revolves around a history teacher who is forced to stay at her remote prep school over the holidays with a troubled student and a cook who is grieving. It is also available on Apple TV
Anatomy of a Fall is a 2023 French legal drama thriller film revolves around a novelist who is suspected of her husband's murder and faces a trial after his death. Available: Apple TV, Prime Video
Killers of the Flower Moon is a 2023 crime film directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. Available to stream on Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video.
Oppenheimer is a 2023 biographical drama film about the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who helped develop the atomic bomb during World War II.
Available on: Amazon Prime Video
Poor Things is a 2023 movie directed by Yorgos Lanthimos. It stars Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe. The movie is revolves around a young woman named Bella Baxter. who is sent to life by a scientist.
All of Us Strangers is a 2023 British romantic fantasy film. It is based on the 1987 novel Strangers by Taichi Yamada. It is available on Hulu.
Napoleon is a 2023 historical action film directed by Ridley Scott. It stars Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon Bonaparte and Vanessa Kirby as his wife, Joséphine Bonaparte. It is available on Apple TV+
